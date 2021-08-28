CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Short Interest Up 95.8% in August

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the July 29th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in CohBar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CohBar by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CohBar by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CohBar by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CohBar by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the period. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CohBar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24. CohBar has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that CohBar will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.