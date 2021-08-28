Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,605 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.24% of Cohen & Steers worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 95.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 36,634 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 22.7% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 215,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after buying an additional 39,934 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $88.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.45.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The firm had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

