Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the July 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.08. 64,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,072. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.76.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
