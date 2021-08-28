Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the July 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.08. 64,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,072. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 58.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 653,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,796,000 after purchasing an additional 241,813 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 583,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 356,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 14.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37,554 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

