Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.13% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 164,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 46,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRS stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $15.75. 928,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,764. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.97. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

