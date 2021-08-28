Cohort (LON:CHRT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $558.59

Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 558.59 ($7.30) and traded as low as GBX 540 ($7.06). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 551 ($7.20), with a volume of 36,588 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 558.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £226.14 million and a P/E ratio of 41.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96.

Get Cohort alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is 0.79%.

In other Cohort news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.82), for a total value of £20,003.04 ($26,134.10).

Cohort Company Profile (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.