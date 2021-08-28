Coinsbit Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $182,211.00 (CNB)

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. Coinsbit Token has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $182,211.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coinsbit Token has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinsbit Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coinsbit Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00052568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00013912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00052844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.46 or 0.00752550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00160503 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Coin Profile

CNB is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. The official website for Coinsbit Token is coinsbit.io . Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

Buying and Selling Coinsbit Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsbit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinsbit Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinsbit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinsbit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinsbit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.