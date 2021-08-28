Coldstack Trading Up 72.2% Over Last 7 Days (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.63 or 0.00007416 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 72.2% higher against the dollar. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and $98,144.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00132696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00151590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,742.03 or 0.99694337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.29 or 0.06633646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.02 or 0.00994071 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 91.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

