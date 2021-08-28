Collective Reaches Market Capitalization of $236,038.85 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Collective coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Collective has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar. Collective has a total market capitalization of $236,038.85 and $303,205.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Collective Coin Profile

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

