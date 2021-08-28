Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.79% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on COLL. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 188,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,877. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $725.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
