Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COLL. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 188,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,877. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $725.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

