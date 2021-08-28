ColossusXT (COLX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 52.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. ColossusXT has a market cap of $1.76 million and $3,509.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 71% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001857 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007758 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000691 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,127,969,460 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

