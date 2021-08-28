Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Columbia Sportswear worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 22,419 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,431,000 after buying an additional 37,322 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 70.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

COLM stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.78.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

