Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 77,425 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Comcast were worth $65,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 109,889 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.9% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,129,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,328,088. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.15. The company has a market cap of $272.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

