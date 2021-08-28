CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will report $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. CommScope posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CommScope by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of CommScope by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CommScope by 6.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CommScope by 46.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 53.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COMM stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. 1,794,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,089. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10. CommScope has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

