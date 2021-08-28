Comparing Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) & Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) and Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Artius Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.40 -$15.12 million $0.08 62.00 Artius Acquisition N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Artius Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alto Ingredients.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alto Ingredients and Artius Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00 Artius Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alto Ingredients presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.61%. Artius Acquisition has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Artius Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Artius Acquisition is more favorable than Alto Ingredients.

Profitability

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Artius Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients 0.91% 10.65% 6.23% Artius Acquisition N/A 427.92% 2.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Artius Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats Artius Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol. The Pekin Campus Production segment deals with the production and sale of alcohols and essential ingredients produced at the company’s Pekin, Illinois campus. The Other Production segment covers the production and sale of fuel-grade ethanol and essential ingredients produced at all of the company’s other production facilities on an aggregated basis. The company was founded by William L. Jones and Neil M. Koehler on January 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Pekin, IL.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

