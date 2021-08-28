Comparing ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) & OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

17.7% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ChoiceOne Financial Services has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ChoiceOne Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. OFG Bancorp pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ChoiceOne Financial Services and OFG Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A OFG Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and OFG Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChoiceOne Financial Services $78.41 million 2.34 $15.61 million N/A N/A OFG Bancorp $597.70 million 2.07 $74.33 million $1.47 16.32

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ChoiceOne Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and OFG Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChoiceOne Financial Services 22.98% 9.44% 1.07% OFG Bancorp 21.14% 12.84% 1.28%

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats ChoiceOne Financial Services on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services. It also provides commercial and consumer loans. The company was founded on February 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Sparta, MI.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment involves in financial planning, money management and investment banking, brokerage services, insurance sales activity, corporate and individual trust and retirement services, and retirement plan administration services. The Treasury segment encompasses all its asset and liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.