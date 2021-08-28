Comparing Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) & Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ)

Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) and Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fast Track Solutions and Valaris’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01

Fast Track Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valaris.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fast Track Solutions and Valaris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fast Track Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valaris has a consensus target price of $0.06, suggesting a potential downside of 11.76%. Given Valaris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valaris is more favorable than Fast Track Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Fast Track Solutions and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A Valaris -304.39% -18.72% -8.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Fast Track Solutions has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valaris beats Fast Track Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fast Track Solutions Company Profile

Fast Track Solutions, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris plc provides offshore contract drilling services in various water depths to oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, 45 jackup rigs, and 7 ARO rigs, as well as 2 rigs under construction. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

