Comparing Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) and Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Lightbridge shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Lightbridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Montrose Environmental Group and Lightbridge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montrose Environmental Group 0 4 4 0 2.50 Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A

Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus target price of $39.06, suggesting a potential downside of 20.49%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Lightbridge.

Profitability

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Lightbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montrose Environmental Group -12.08% 2.78% 0.60% Lightbridge N/A -85.24% -75.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Lightbridge’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montrose Environmental Group $328.24 million 3.92 -$57.95 million ($4.69) -10.48 Lightbridge N/A N/A -$14.42 million N/A N/A

Lightbridge has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Montrose Environmental Group.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats Lightbridge on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves oil and gas, utilities, construction, midstream energy, commodities, petrochemical, and tobacco industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

