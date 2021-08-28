Comparing Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) & Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lyft and Cypress Environmental Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $2.36 billion 6.86 -$1.75 billion ($4.54) -10.66 Cypress Environmental Partners $206.00 million 0.09 -$1.41 million N/A N/A

Cypress Environmental Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and Cypress Environmental Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -65.35% -79.27% -27.26% Cypress Environmental Partners -3.34% -5,487.48% -4.24%

Volatility and Risk

Lyft has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cypress Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Cypress Environmental Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Lyft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lyft and Cypress Environmental Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 0 6 24 0 2.80 Cypress Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lyft currently has a consensus target price of $70.30, suggesting a potential upside of 45.28%. Given Lyft’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lyft is more favorable than Cypress Environmental Partners.

Summary

Lyft beats Cypress Environmental Partners on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment provides inspection and integrity services on a variety of infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems and distribution systems. The Pipeline & Process Services segment provides midstream services including hydrostatic testing services and chemical cleaning related to newly-constructed and existing pipelines and related infrastructure. The Water & Environmental Services segment owns and operates Environmental Protection Agency Class II saltwater disposal facilities in the Williston Basin region of North Dakota. The company was founded by Peter C. Boylan III and Charles C. Stephenson Jr. in March 2012 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

