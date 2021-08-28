Comparing Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) and Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

56.8% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Parke Bancorp has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lakeland Bancorp and Parke Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lakeland Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.66%. Given Lakeland Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeland Bancorp is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and Parke Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp 30.21% 10.88% 1.09% Parke Bancorp 38.28% 16.96% 1.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and Parke Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp $275.95 million 3.09 $57.52 million $1.13 14.89 Parke Bancorp $88.72 million 2.71 $28.43 million N/A N/A

Lakeland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp.

Summary

Lakeland Bancorp beats Parke Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded in March 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NJ.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection. The bank also offers contemporary products and services, such as debit cards, Internet banking and online bill payment. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.

