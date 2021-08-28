Comparing Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) & Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

This table compares Sify Technologies and Vimeo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $327.63 million 1.92 $20.84 million N/A N/A Vimeo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies 6.85% 27.99% 9.67% Vimeo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sify Technologies and Vimeo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Vimeo 0 3 5 0 2.63

Vimeo has a consensus price target of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.92%. Given Vimeo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Vimeo on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc. owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos. In addition, the company offers professional video hosting solutions for small businesses. It provides solutions for creative professionals, small businesses, enterprises, education sector, fitness centers, and faith teams. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York. Vimeo, Inc.(NasdaqGS:VMEO) operates independently of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of May 24, 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.