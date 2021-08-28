Comparing STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) & Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -11.88% -19.90% -10.97% Pro-Dex 15.47% 30.20% 17.23%

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Pro-Dex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $23.09 million 2.08 -$4.41 million ($0.13) -10.85 Pro-Dex $34.83 million 2.76 $6.11 million N/A N/A

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of Pro-Dex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for STRATA Skin Sciences and Pro-Dex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A

STRATA Skin Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.77%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats STRATA Skin Sciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, eczema, and other skin disorders. The company distributes its products internationally through distributors, and domestically directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches. The company was founded on January 26, 1994 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

