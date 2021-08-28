Compound (COMP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $132.91 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Compound has a total market cap of $2.29 billion and approximately $132.91 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $417.09 or 0.00856528 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000117 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,491,493 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

