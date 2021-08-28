Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,975,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,446,755 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 17.50% of Compugen worth $99,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGEN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen by 2,090.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 500,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 477,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Compugen by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 446,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,477,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 383,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 259,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Compugen by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 178,873 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $6.72 on Friday. Compugen Ltd. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $18.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.31.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGEN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

