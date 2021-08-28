Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.99% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

CPSI stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.94 million, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $36.57.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,054,592.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,212.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $391,802 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

