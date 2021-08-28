Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to post sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $2.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.08 billion to $11.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

CAG stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

