Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 2,973 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.13% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $23,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,394,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,973,000 after buying an additional 50,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,399,000 after buying an additional 206,414 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,116,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,911,000 after purchasing an additional 83,050 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,131,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Shares of BR opened at $171.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,748 shares of company stock valued at $8,996,595. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.