Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 74,922 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,922 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.73% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 97,988 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

ELF stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.88 and a beta of 2.06.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ELF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,149. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

