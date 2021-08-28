Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 8,411 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.23% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,122. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMN shares. Truist raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

AMN opened at $109.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.71.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.