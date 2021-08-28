Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 8,575 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,810,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.3% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 17,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 79,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8,900.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

