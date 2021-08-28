Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,535 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Illumina by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,536.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,374. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Shares of ILMN opened at $464.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.46. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

