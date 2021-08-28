Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,957 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.22% of Neogen worth $10,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Neogen by 239.9% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 90,038 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.09 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.22.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

