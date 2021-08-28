Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 13,708 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $365,000.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $118.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.44 and a 12-month high of $118.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

