Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys Shares of 132,787 QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 132,787 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,555,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.64% of QAD at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QADA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of QAD by 130.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of QAD by 511.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

QAD stock opened at $87.17 on Friday. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $89.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 136.21 and a beta of 1.31.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.20%. Equities research analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QADA. TheStreet cut QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair cut QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

QAD Company Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

