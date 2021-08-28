Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $39,272,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $265,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 880,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,573,000 after acquiring an additional 85,710 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

ADI stock opened at $166.48 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

