Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,926 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.48% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Shares of FLWS opened at $30.46 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLWS. DA Davidson decreased their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $562,810.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,752,786.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,629. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.