Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $119.58 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.