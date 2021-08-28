Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $10.34 Million Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.09% of RPM International worth $10,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in RPM International during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in RPM International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in RPM International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in RPM International by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPM International alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.89.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $83.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $78.13 and a one year high of $99.30. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.