Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $10.34 Million Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.09% of RPM International worth $10,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in RPM International during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in RPM International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in RPM International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in RPM International by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.89.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 36.54%.
RPM International Company Profile
RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).
