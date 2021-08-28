Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $10.62 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $14,243,000. Creative Planning raised its position in United Rentals by 28.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 13.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 26.0% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several research firms have commented on URI. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

Shares of URI stock opened at $355.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.