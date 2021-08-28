Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $12.08 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Shares of AMGN opened at $222.78 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

