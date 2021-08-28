Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $9.83 Million Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.25% of CONMED worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CONMED by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $5,593,615.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,900 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $134.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.60 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.87 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

