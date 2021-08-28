Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $19,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in DexCom by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in DexCom by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after acquiring an additional 232,083 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, upped their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

DXCM opened at $520.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $528.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $469.90. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.18, a PEG ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,306 shares of company stock worth $29,720,831 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

