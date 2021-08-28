Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,843 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.32% of Clarus worth $11,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarus in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 5.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,221 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 25.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Clarus in the first quarter valued at $249,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLAR shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.32 million, a P/E ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 0.87. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $116,522.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,358.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

