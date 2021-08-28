Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.31% of Integer worth $9,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 54.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.3% in the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 34,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 2.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Integer news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,663.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,039 over the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integer stock opened at $98.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.67. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $101.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

