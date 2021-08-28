Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $10.55 Million in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 269,404 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.60% of Avid Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the first quarter worth about $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Avid Technology by 18.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after acquiring an additional 313,985 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Avid Technology by 20.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,399,000 after acquiring an additional 203,156 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 186,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the first quarter worth about $3,905,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AVID. B. Riley lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,906.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $861,171.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,113,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,493 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $26.32 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

