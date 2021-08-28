Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 1,424 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HON opened at $231.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

