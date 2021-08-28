Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 5,275 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.15% of Omnicell worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766 in the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $158.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.69. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $160.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

