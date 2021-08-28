Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 8,781 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.21% of Novanta worth $9,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,763,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Novanta by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Novanta stock opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.80 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $151.55.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

