Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 971 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $119.94.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,510 shares of company stock worth $12,882,047 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

