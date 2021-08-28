Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $260.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

