Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSRGY. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 1.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $127.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.70. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $128.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.